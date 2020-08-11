NECO Officials to Sign Oaths of Allegiance, Says Registrar

By Laleye Dipo

As the National Examination Council (NECO) prepares for the conduct of all its examinations, it disclosed Tuesday that all its officials will sign oaths of allegiance before taking up any role in the examination.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, disclosed this in Minna while addressing newsmen and unveiled the guidelines for the conduct of its examinations.

Obioma did not give reasons for the introduction of the oath taking by its officials but added that security personnel would also be deployed in all the examination centres just as he said only customised answer booklets have also been introduced for the “essay components” of the examination.

The Registrar also said to guard against malpractices in the examinations, “Council will explore the possibility of installation and use of special CCTV cameras in our examination centres and custodian points”.

He disclosed that the National Common Entrance Examination for Junior Secondary School 1 students will now take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 just as he revealed that BECE examination will hold from August 24 to September 7, while the SSCE tests will commence on October 5 to terminate on November 18.

Obioma said 80,110 candidates have registered for the Common Entrance Examination, 104,341 for the BECE and 169,144 for the SSCE, adding that the closing dates for all the examinations apart from the SSCE will be three days to the days of the tests.

In addition, he allayed the fears of Muslim candidates taking part in the examinations that no examination will hold on a Friday.

“In order to ensure that the examinations are conducted in an environment that is safe for candidates and officials as well as other stakeholders, NECO has prepared a manual on guidelines for preparation of schools for the conduct of public examinations in the context of Covid-19

“The guidelines cover roles, responsibilities and expectations of various stakeholders which include school proprietors, school principals and managers, parents and guardians, examination candidates, examination supervisors and invigilators, examination monitors as well as security officials,” Obioma said.

The Registrar said that NECO has not been receiving any subvention from government apart from money for “emoluments”, adding that the day-to-day running of the organisation is always from its internally generated revenue.