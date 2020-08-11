Court Restrains Edo from Further Defaming Business Mogul, Okunbo

By Alex Enumah

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Edo State Government and its officers from making further defamatory publications against a business mogul in Edo State, Captain Idahosa Okunbo (popularly known as Capt. Hosa).

Justice Suleiman Belgore made the order on Monday while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by Okunbo against the defendants — the Attorney General of Edo State and Crusoe Osagie, 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

The alleged defamatory publications was said to have been signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Edo State Government, Osagie.

In the motion with No. M/9010/20 filed on Okunbo’s behalf by his lawyer, Dr. Oladapo Olanipekun, the applicant prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the Edo State Government, whether acting through the first defendant and or second defendant, its agents, representatives, officers, servants, proxies, assigns, trustees or any other person howsoever described, acting directly or indirectly for the Edo State Government, from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, further publishing, reporting or publicising the publication captioned ‘Okunbo, Oshiomhole making plans to disrupt Edo Governorship Elections,’ and or any other related defamatory publication by any means whatsoever, including publications by/on print, electronic and social media platforms.

He also sought N4 billion in damages and another N50 million in legal charges.

The court also restrained the two defendants, Edo State AG and Osagie “from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, further publishing, reporting or publicising the publication captioned ‘Okunbo, Oshiomhole making plans to disrupt Edo Governorship Elections,’ and or any other related defamatory publication by any means whatsoever, including publications by/on print, electronic and social media platforms.

The court also ordered service of the suit and hearing notice as well as all court processes on the defendants through substituted service and adjourned hearing of the main suit to August 18, 2020.

“This application upon a calm consideration of the 10-paragraphs affidavit, and the 9 exhibits attached and the arguments of counsel both orally and written is hereby granted as prayed.

“This case is adjourned to August 18, 2020 for the Motion on Notice to be taken,” Justice Belgore held.