Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Abduct 13-year-old Girl

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits on Sunday night abducted a 13-year-old girl, Khadijat Mutaka, in the Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits also shot and injured one Ibrahim Yar-Garshe, 30, during the attack.

THISDAY gathered that the hoodlums invaded the town at about 9:30 p.m and headed for the resident of one Dr. Muttaqa Mamman and abducted his daughter (Khadija).

It was learnt that while the bandits were breaking the door to the Mamman’s house, a neigbour raised the alarm but no one could dare the bandits who operated freely.

The marauding bandits were also said to have shot one Ibrahim Yar-gashi, who was trying to rescue the victim from her abductors.

An APC stalwart in the town who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the bandits were many in number and were armed with guns.

The Spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He said efforts were on to rescue Mutaka while the wounded man had already been taken to a hospital.

Isah said, “The hoodlums kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and shot one Ibrahim Yar-Garshe on his leg. The security team including Operation Puff Adder and that of Operation Sharan-Daji are already making efforts to rescue the girl. Ibrahim is also receiving treatment in a hospital.”