2020 IYD: Gbajabiamila, Uzodinma, Others to Engage Youth for Global Action

Sunday Ehigiator

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, have been confirmed as parts of the speakers for the forth coming International Youth Day, themed ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’s, scheduled to hold Tomorrow, August 12.

This was revealed by the office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, in collaboration with Nigerian Youth Parliament.

Other speakers confirmed for the August event includes, Hon. Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, and Fmr. Governor of Bauchi State, Bar. Muhammed Abubakar,

The event is expected to hold on the Zoom App, by 11am on Wednesday