Osun Police Dismiss Inspector for Allegedly Killing Fashion Designer over N50 Bribe

By Yinka Kolawole

The Police Inspector, Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, in Osun State over N50 bribe has been arrested and dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, and made available to journalists confirmed his arrest.

Opalola, who gave the name of the suspected killer-police as Ago Egharevbe, said he has been tried in orderly room and the state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, had recommended his dismissal to the Inspector General of Police (IG).

She further explained that the suspect would be charged to court today.

“The officer has been tried in orderly room and the state commissioner of police had recommended his dismissal to the IG, so he is going to be charged to court tomorrow (today), PPRO Opalola said.

Ayomide, was allegedly brutalised with the butt of the gun by Egharevbe over alleged N50 bribe.

THISDAY gathered that Ayomide died early yesterday morning at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was receiving treatment.

Ayomide has been battling for his life following the attack on him by the suspected police officer.

One of the deceased relatives, who simply identified himself as Segun, while breaking the news on a telephone call told THISDAY, said Olamide gave up the ghost yesterday morning.