North-east Devt Master Plan Ready Soon, Says NEDC

By Michael Olugbode

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday said the development master plan for the troubled sub-region would be available soon.

The pledge was made by the Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali when the six governors of the region paid a courtesy call on the commission in Maiduguri.

He said as a mandate of the commission, it has plans that will transit between humanitarian development and development of peace and stability in the region.

Goni said it is very composite thing that NEDC is going to do that which will cover all aspects of lives that include livelihoods development.

He said the governors’ visit to the headquarters in Maiduguri is to see things for themselves and ensure that the commission is working.

Alkali described the governors’ visit after a meeting of the Nigeria North-east Governors Forum as special.

“This week, we have finally decided that all the Management Staff should move to Maiduguri being the headquarters of the commission. We are going to seek for more support so that we can do our work effectively and efficiently. Each of the governors has given us temporary office to operate in their respective states.”

“ With collaboration and teamwork, the Northeast region shall rise again to its glorious past,” he said.

On the N6 billion Education Endowment Fund set up by the NEDC for the North-east , Alkali said the fund is to resuscitate the region’s devastated education sector and rebuild the human capital.

Responding on behalf of the governors, the newly elected Chairman of the Forum and the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum noted that one of the reasons for the establishment of the NEDC is to enhance the economic recovery and stabilisation of the region.

He said: “That means, economic recovery does not only involve provision of infrastructures, it include enhancement of livelihood of the people res