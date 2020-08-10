FG Inaugurates C’tee on Public Finance Transparency

By James Emejo

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has inaugurated the Committee on Federal Government Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

He said the move was in line with the transparency and open government policy for making public, financial information of all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to promote accountability and the anti-corruption campaign of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the objectives of the committee, chaired by Mr. Idris Mamman, were to ensure improvement on good governance and enhance the public whistle blower policy and equip the general public with the tools to report financial wrongdoing, as well as provide the guidelines for MDAs for proper financial transparency.

Idris said the committee will further advise the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the enforcement action including sanctions where appropriate to ensure full compliance with the transparency requirements.

It will also advise the minister on the improvement necessary in the implementation modalities, review transparency reports from different stakeholders and recommend appropriate actions as well as prepare summary brief for the minister regarding compliance with the implementation requirements.

The accountant general added that his office will provide the secretariat services for the committee, which shall be free to request information or clarifications from anyone involved in the implementation of the transparency policy, stressing that the committee shall be free to seek and obtain service of independent experts to support their work if required.

In a statement issued Monday, he noted that the committee will be required to report to him and the minister on monthly basis.

Mamman however said the appointment was an opportunity to complement the efforts of the federal government, assuring Nigerians that members will demonstrate patriotism by serving well and rendering selfless service for the good of the country and well-meaning Nigerians.

He further pledged that the committee will perform its duty with diligence and without fear or favour, as well as demonstrate to the MDAs officials and the public that the initiative is for the good of all, aimed at bringing government closer to the governed for mutual benefit.