FC One Rocket Rolls out New Technical Crew

Ahead of the new season, the management of Eket-based FC One Rocket has named officials to manage the affairs of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side.

The outfit in the oil city being bankrolled by a member representing Onna State Constituency in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, recently bought over the NNL spot hitherto held by Collins Edwin Sports Club.

FC One Rocket has named Emmanuel King as head coach of the club. King is an experienced grassroots coach and will be assisted by youthful Coach Attat Itoro Xavier.

Others technical staff of the club announced at the weekend include; Olatunji Baruwa (Goalkeeper Trainer); John Paul (Media); Uwem Linus (Team Coordinator), Barr. Linus Ukpong (Secretary) while the 2013 Golden Eaglets World Cup-winning Coordinator, Suleiman Abubakar (MON), will serve as the team’s Sporting Director.

Meanwhile, Essien who doubles as the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly’s Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman, Committee on Security & Sports, said it was his love for the Beautiful Game and the desire to impact on the life of youths in the state and its environs that necessitated his resolve to float the team.

“It is my dream that this club is going to be a gateway for many young players to actualise their dreams of playing football in Europe and I am serious about this because we want to run this club as a business venture,” Essien said in club statement.

He admitted to have several links with clubs in Europe. “Already, I have several links with clubs in Europe and it’s my desire that no player stay in my club for more than two season before going abroad to further their careers; this is my modest dream for FC One Rocket,” he noted.