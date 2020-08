Ecobank Announces Fintech Challenge Finalists

The Ecobank Group has announced finalists from the 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge. The challenge, in its third edition, is designed to deepen collaboration between Ecobank and Fintechs with Africa focused products. The 10 finalists Fintechs from seven different countries, who emerged from a competitive pool of over 600 fintechs, would participate in an online Finale scheduled for August 21, 2020.

The 2020 Finalists are: Always In-Touch Real-time ( South Africa), Fluid AI (India), Franc Group (South Africa), Growth Factor (Ghana), Leaf Global Corporation (Rwanda), Moja Ride (Ivory Coast), Nokwary Technologies Limited (Ghana), Papersoft S.A (Mozambique), Ukheshe Payment Solutions (South Africa), PayChap Technologies (Tanzania).

The bank explained that the finalists would pitch their products to a jury for the cash prizes for the top three, worth $10,000, $7,000, and $5,000.

All the finalists would be enrolled into Ecobank’s Fintech Fellowship where they would spend the next six months exploring partnership opportunities which includes an opportunity to pursue collaboration with Ecobank and possibly launch products in Ecobank’s 33 African markets; a chance to become a pan-African service partner to Ecobank for Fintechs with the qualities to become product partners and offer joint services with Ecobank; and king support: Access to networking and mentoring opportunities within the Ecobank Group and its vast network of global and African partners, as well as integration with existing Ecobank digital offerings: An opportunity to potentially integrate with Ecobank’s existing digital offerings.

The Group Executive, Operations & Technology, Ecobank, Eddy Ogbogu said: “We congratulate the 10 Fintechs that have made it to the 2020 Finals. This is an impressive cast of innovators and we look forward to the Final event where we will honour them and potentially build productive collaborations.”