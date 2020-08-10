AIICO’s Staff to Work from Home Till 2021

Following the shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge and its attendant heavy traffic jam on major roads in Lagos, AIICO Insurance Plc has extended its “Work from Home” policy to allow more of its employees work from home till January 2021.

Currently, about 50 percent of the company’s workforce work from home, while others enjoy the flexibility of running weekly rotation as a social distancing measure.

In a statement to this effect, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, Babatunde Fajemirokun, said, “In view of the recent shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge and its effects on movements across Lagos, the management of the company, has deemed it fit to allow majority of its employees take advantage of the work from home arrangement.

“We are in unprecedented times and we keep evolving and adapting to the new normal. We are mindful of what our employees go through, commuting to and from work. Our robust business continuity plan, which we implemented during the lockdown period, has proven to be quite effective in running business operations either on premise or remotely.

“Our employees’ productivity during that period was quite impressive. We will continue to leverage our business continuity arrangement to deliver value to our customers while ensuring our employees’ well-being and safety.”

Also speaking, Head, Human Resources, of AIICO, Mr. Oluyemi Obakin, said: “AIICO’s Work from Home policy had been in existence since 2018; we only modified and expanded it to adapt to current realities. It is among several other people initiatives we have deployed to boost employees’ morale and productivity level.

According to Fajemirokun, while all branches would remain open, AIICO has continued to invest in improving her digital solutions to ensure customers can do all transactions at their convenience.

According to him, AIICO’s social media artificial intelligence chatbot,Ella, has been actively used by customers for inquiries, instant purchase of insurance products, policy renewals, claims reporting and lots more.