Water Heater Company Unveils Campaign in Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu

Ariston, an international brand from the stable of Ariston Thermo Group, has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria, which highlight its global mission of bringing sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible to find.

The Ariston Comfort Challenge focused on ensuring thermal comfort could reach anywhere in the world. Through this mission, Ariston has donated a warm shelter to a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen involved in climate change studies in the remote and icy Island of Disko, in Greenland (Arctic).

The Ariston Comfort Zone, an innovative modular home, was shipped to and assembled—for the first time— in Disko Island, Greenland.Disko Island is one of the coldest regions in the world and before this time, it proved near impossible for the scientists to stay on the island for more than a few days due to the harsh weather conditions. This unfriendly weather, which becomes even more hostile during the winter months and interrupts research work.

Thanks to this mission, Ariston brand has also had the chance to give evidence to its product quality, which are able to work even in Extreme Conditions.

Speaking during a virtual media parley held in Lagos recently, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, Gaurav Bisaria, explained that a safe and sheltered house, heated and provided with hot water for the maximum comfort even during Polar winters would have not been possible without our commitment to quality.

Bisaria noted that the success of the Ariston Comfort Challenge ‘Greenland Mission’ is another proof of the company core value of superior quality of Ariston products, which could be seen in the efficiency of the output of the product even in the extremely weather condition.

“We are really glad about launching this amazing campaign on the 90th anniversary of Ariston Thermo. The Group is a is a global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces and the Ariston Comfort Challenge – Greenland Mission is a campaign that makes us very proud as it testifies to commitment to product quality in the quest of bringing comfort to everyone, even where it seems hard or impossible to find. Our new breed of water heaters introduced into the Nigerian market will help us embrace a completely new and different way to bring our purpose and mission to you” he said.