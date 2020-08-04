Turris Fortissima Introduces Luxury Hallmark Estate

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Turris Fortissima Limited, a real estate firm known for constructing state-of-the-art facilities, has introduced The Hallmark Estate on Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to the company, The Hallmark is part of Turris Fortissima’s commitment to providing affordable, yet luxurious housing to discerning investors and home seekers within and outside Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Principal Partner, Turris Fortissima Limited, Tunji Aiku, said The Hallmark Estate ticks all the marks of quality and caters to the need of luxury home seekers in Lagos.

“What we aim to achieve with The Hallmark Estate like all our projects is to provide elegant and distinct real estate with convenient payment plans. The Hallmark Estate is second to none in all ramifications of affordable luxury,” he said.

Aiku revealed that apart from its good serenity, adequate security and space, the estate is “a perfect place for that city home with a touch of nature as the design seeks to preserve most of nature’s gifts within its beautiful landscape and breath-taking scenery.”

He further stated that the estate has been carefully planned and comes with lush gardens, trees amidst green areas, extensive walkways and timeless architecture.

Also speaking, Non-Executive Director, TurrisFortissima, Tobi Ogunrombi, affirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the deficit for luxurious yet affordable housing in Lagos, stressing that the estate is a perfect balance of urban living and classy abode for homeowners who desire luxurious and affordable homes at the same time.

“It is of paramount importance to us at Turris Fortissima to meet the needs of Lagosians, who do not have the time to build their desired homes from start to finish. We take the stress off them by providing well finished houses that meet international real estate standards using quality building materials,” she added.

She assured stakeholders that the delivery of The Hallmark would be in first quarter (Q1) 2022 and by then all home owners would be able to live in their dream houses in the heart of Lekki, Lagos with 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply.

The Hallmark is designed to be an elegant and impressive custom-built estate structured to compliment the taste and lifestyle of every home seeker with a flair for sophisticated and elegant real estate.

Infrastructure in the estate includes paved road network, well-illuminated streets, Pedestrian Boulevard, drainage system, security network, perimeter fence and more.