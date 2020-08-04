Ensure Speedy Execution of Ongoing Projects, Masari Urges Committee

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the newly inaugurated Projects Completion Committee to ensure the speedy execution of ongoing projects awarded by his administration before 2022.

The governor, who gave the directive while inaugurating the committee at the Government House Tuesday, charged its members to ensure the timely completion of all projects in critical sectors of health, education, water supply, works and agriculture.

He explained that the committee would monitor the implementation of government directives on the completion of the awarded and taken over projects and provide periodic reports.

He said: “The term of reference of the committee is to identify and document all ongoing projects in the state, especially those under the Ministries of Education, Water Resources, Health and Works.

“Others include to determine the level of progress in outstanding works to be carried out and their cost; to roll out projects completion strategies to be broken down into small, medium and long terms.

“The committee is also expected to draw the attention of government on any other modalities; to recommend for hiring of any relevant professionals that might be required in the course of the work; to monitor the implementation of government directives on completion of the projects and provide periodic reports.

“Whatever small resources we have at the end of every month will be allocated to the committee. The committee will advise and recommend those projects to be completed stage-by-stage before the end of 2022.”

He reiterated that his administration remained resolute in making sure that all uncompleted projects in the state are completed despite the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and banditry.

The committee is chaired by Governor Masari and co-chaired by Mr. Mensur Ahmed Kurfi, among other noted professional architects drawn from outside the government circle.