Deputy Speaker, Four Others Pledge Support for Ize-Iyamu

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and member representative of Akoko-Edo constituency I, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, and four other members of the state Assembly have pledged their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, bringing the numbers of elected members who have declared their support for the APC candidate from the state Assembly to 17.

Those who joined Idiaye are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, member-elect, Ovia North East constituency I, and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, member-elect, Ovia North East constituency II.

They all pledge their support yesterday during a solidarity visit to the residence of Ize-Iyamu in Benin-city.

Speaking during the visit, the state Assembly members maintained that they will not leave the APC for another party, assuring Ize-Iyamu of their complete loyalty and commencement of mobilisation of voters at the grassroots to secure his victory at the polls.

Particularly, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, said he had no reason to join the incumbent governor in his defection or to back his re-election bid, because Governor Godwin Obaseki seemed not to fulfilled any developmental project in his constituency despite his consistent intervention efforts.

According to him, “There is no reason for me to deflect to another party because there is no single project in my village to show under this present administration.

“I am from Somorika in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, and my village is the most backward in Akoko Edo.”

In the same vein, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje said the four-year tenure of Governor Obaseki has been fruitful for the state, “and it is time to go to the next level with Ize-Iyamu.

“There are clear reasons why we are standing for our party because what would have been our problem in making progress has left us.”