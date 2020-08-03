Zenith Bank Introduces ‘Zenith Beta Life’ Promo

Zenith Bank Plc has commenced its ‘Zenith Beta Life’ Promo to reward customers of the bank with gifts every week starting from Friday July 31st, 2020, to July 30th, 2021.

A statement from the bank explained that during the period, 50 customers would be selected via raffle draw each week and rewarded with gifts worth N30,000.

The promo is open to existing and new Zenith Bank customers.

However, for a customer to participate, he or she must maintain a minimum deposit of N5,000 for the period; request and collect a Zenith Bank card; and download and register on the Zenith Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognised as one of the most customer-focused financial institutions in the country and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

“A clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions, Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices,” the statement added.