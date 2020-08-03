Renaissance Capital Wins Awards

Renaissance Capital has announced that its Africa research team delivered a stellar performance in the 2020 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, conducted by South Africa’s leading weekly business and financial magazine.

It disclosed that its rating for equity research improved to top-3, from number four in 2019.

Commenting on the feat, Managing Director, Head of Research for Africa and Head of Metals & Mining Research, Renaissance Capital, Johann Pretorius, said: “We are honoured to be acknowledged by the Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards for yet another year. In a time of increased uncertainty, quality research and reliable advice are more important than ever.

“We have adapted quickly to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and our high standards in research and client support remain intact.”

On her part, the Director, Head of SSA Research and SSA Economist, Renaissance Capital, Yvonne Mhango, said: “We are delighted with Renaissance Capital’s stellar performance in the Financial Mail Awards 2020. Given the Firm’s long-established focus on the African continent, having a strong and acknowledged on-the-ground research team is one of the best ways to distinguish ourselves on the market. Congratulations to all of our award-winning SA and SSA analysts.”

According to the investment firm, the team result was supported by an impressive performance in individual categories which it listed to include: Number one ratings: Yvonne Mhango, Africa Ex-SA Non-Equities; Soji Solanke, Dayo Ayeni, Nikolas Stefanou and Toyosi Oni, Africa Ex-SA Equities; Johann Pretorius, Steven Friedman, Kabelo Moshesha, Siphelele Mhlongo and Derick Deale (Small & Medium-Cap Resources);

For number two ratings, it revealed Brent Madel (Construction, Building Materials); Steven Friedman (Gold Mining); Johann Pretorius and Siphelele Mhlongo (General Mining); Kabelo Moshesha and Johann Pretorius (Industrial Metals); Steven Friedman (Platinum and Precious Metals); and Johann Pretorius, Steven Friedman, Kabelo Moshesha, Siphelele Mhlongo, as the teams that won the awards.