Ibadan Indigenes Allege Marginalisation in Appointment of UI VC, Others

By Kemi Olaitan

Indigenes of Ibadanland, under the aegis of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), have lamented the marginalsation of the indigenes of the ancient city in the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan.

The CCII also decried the fact that none of the railway stations located on Ibadan catchment area was named after prominent Ibadan indigenes, adding that no prominent political positions has been given to them since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The President General of the CCII, Mr. Adeyemi Soladoye, made these remarks yesterday when he addressed journalists at a press conference that was held at Ibadan House, Yemetu, Ibadan.

Soladoye said the people of Ibadanland are not happy that their indigene has not emerged as the vice chancellor of the country’s premier university since its establishment in 1948,

He called on President Buhari and other stakeholders in the political and education sectors in the country to ensure that the successor to the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, on December 1, 2020, would come from Ibadan.

The President General of the CCII described as unfortunate that marginalisation has deprived qualified sons and daughters of the ancient city from occupying the position of the vice chancellor of the university.

Soladoye noted that none of the 14 Nigerian vice chancellors of the university between 1960 and today was an Ibadan man.

He disclosed that four indigenes of Ibadan are currently contesting for the position of the vice chancellor of the institution, namely the former Dean, Faculty of Arts and current Member, University of Ibadan Governing Council, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade; the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Kayode Adebowale; the immediate Past Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Emiola Olapade-Olaopa, and the current Head of Department of Physiotherapy, Professor Kolapo Hamzat.

The CCII also appealed to President Buhari to ensure that one out of the four indigenes is picked to succeed the current vice chancellor whose tenure would expire in November this year.

He said: “The University of Ibadan established in 1948, sits on 2,550 Acres of land, released to the institution for 999 years by our fathers with a ‘thank you’ handshake, One Guinea (£1.1s) and a bottle of Schnapps

“An analysis of this highly instructive record shows that the occupancy of the position of Vice-Chancellor of U.I. in the past 41 years (since the exit of Prof. Tekena Tamuno in 1979) and emergence of Prof. S.O. Olayide – Obokun-Ijesha man (Osun State), the Ijesha people have occupied the position for 24 years – 1979-1983, 1995-2005 and 2010-2020; Ijebu (Ogun State) for 12 years and Offa (Kwara State) for 4 years.

“We wish to draw the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerians to the fact that this neglect is not for absence of qualified Ibadan indigenes within the U.I system or in the academic circle of Nigeria to occupy the coveted seat of the Vice-Chancellor of the U.I.”