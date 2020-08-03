Gerrard Heaps Plaudits on Leon Balogun

Head Coach of the Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers, Steven Gerrard, has heaped praises on Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun following his outstanding performance in the match-day one of the new season.

The Super Eagles defender joined Rangers last week Monday from Wigan Athletics.

He was the star player on Saturday as Rangers secured a 0-1 away win over Aberdeen at Pittoride following Ryan Kent only goal of the match.

”He’s been in the door six days, this is probably one of the toughest away games on your debut. You’re only getting used to knowing the players.

“But we’d seen and what we’d seen prior, we had trust in him. But he went out and put out a performance. He deserves all the plaudits that come his way. I thought he was outstanding,” he said.

Aberdeen struggled to make several incursion into Rangers’ vital area but Balagun’s inspired defence line did not give the home side any breathing space for the needed equaliser.