TCM Brand Set to Provide Affordable Clothing

The Collections Merchant Brand, a retail and wholesale clothing brand, has restated its desire to ensure that more Nigerians get affordable and classy clothes. According to its CEO, Akpu Tessy Oluchi, ‘ TCM Brand was inspired to create a product that serves as a leading beacon in affordable yet quality fashion items.‘

Speaking further, Tessy noted that the brand was borne out of the desire to provide affordable and quality products for individuals and businesses, especially in the fashion retail and wholesale space. Founded in January 2019 in the corner of her home, Tessy says that she started with just a smartphone and a desire to succeed.

After several trials, she says, her husband invested the sum of Five hundred thousand naira into the business with which she was able to religiously convert a humble Five hundred thousand naira investment into a thriving multi-million naira enterprise. “In less than a year, the business boasts of over three thousand retail customers and over two hundred and fifty wholesale clients. Despite the daunting task of sourcing for genuine suppliers, manufacturers and shipping complications faced, we have been able to create working partnerships with shipping companies whilst enhancing free-flowing business operations,” she said.

She further noted that the brand has grown in leaps and bounds, and this has led to the birth of two subsidiaries, The TCM Hair brand as well as TCM Bridals. Since making its debut on the entrepreneurial stage in early 2019, Tessy has been nominated for several awards. She recently emerged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nigerian Women Achievers Award. Her love for kids has seen her play a major sponsorship role in the Nigeria Peace Initiative, “Take a Child off the Street” campaign to help vulnerable kids at several internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the Northern part of Nigeria.

She currently has her store located at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere Lagos while work is currently in progress to open more outlets nationwide and overseas as the brand fast gaining global recognition.