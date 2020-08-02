Femi Otedola Makes the List of 100 Most Reputable Africans

While naming the icons and luminaries of business and the corporate world in Nigeria, Femi Otedola is always an early mention. This isn’t because the name seems to ring with a reputation for shrewd operations, an insightful eye and mind for investment, Otedola is well of wisdom with very sound brain.

It is a relief to many Nigerians to find that the illustrious Reputation Poll International included Nigerians in its published 2020 List of 100 Most Reputable Africans. This List included Africans from different aspects of Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business, with visible and honourable impacts in their spheres of influence. Femi Otedola was one of these individuals, and a model for other Africans to appreciate and emulate.

While Otedola is a formidable figure in the social scene, it is his business energy that has won the respect and regard of countless organisations in recent times—not excluding Reputation Poll International. To quote Reputation Poll, Otedola is a “luminary…whose social impact, as well as social entrepreneurship are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.” Little else needs to be said.

At the heart of his game, Femi is still a businessman and philanthropist. The son of the late Sir Michael Otedola, former Lagos State Governor, Femi Otedola has become a brand name for figures interested in making the most of the petroleum sector and oil business. Till date, the reputation of Forte Oil is still tied to the management and investment genius of Femi Otedola—even though he very recently sold his ownership spot.

Notwithstanding his former chairmanship of Forte Oil, Otedola is renowned for founding Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd., as well as Geregu Power PLC. in the energy sector, and several other thriving business fronts in shipping, real estate and finance.

Till date, only a handful of Nigerians can stand on equal footing with Femi Otedola with respect to the numbers and scope of business investments.

On a side note, seven other Nigerians were included on Reputation Poll’s 2020 List of 100 Most Reputable Africans. These included Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Justice Ishaq Bello, Folorunsho Alakija, Akinwumi Adesina, Tony Ojobo, Cardinal Francis Arinze, and Pastor Paul Enenche.