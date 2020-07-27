Outrage as Lagos Allegedly Plans to Demolish 400 Houses in Ogun

Landlords of Agbado-Okearo in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State have raised the alarm over plan by the Lagos State Government to demolish their houses and appealed to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to stop what they described as an alleged attempt by the Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC) to demolish over 400 houses in the area.

The Chairman of the Agbado-Okearo Community Development Association, Mr. Samson Abegunde, in a statement issued yesterday, begged the Ogun State governor to prevail on his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order the LSWC to stop further demolition of houses in the area.

Abegunde said houses numbering about 400 had been marked for demolition to pave the way for pipelines that the LSWC plans to lay in the area through to Lagos State.

According to him, most of the landlords have been living in the area since 1972 without any problem.

“We are appealing to Governor Dapo Abiodun, a listening and sympathetic governor, to assist us, the landlords, by prevailing on his Lagos counterpart to stop the demolition of our houses.

“The community has been in existence since after the civil war, while the water corporation was established in 1986.

“Also, most landlords in the community have the necessary documents, including approved plans by the Ogun State Government.”

Abegunde said the last time the corporation embarked on laying of water pipes many landlords died without getting compensation.

He advised that the LSWC could lay the pipelines behind the waterworks in the area as an alternative route to Lagos.

Abegunde also advised the corporation to use the pig farm in the Oke-Aro area as an alternative route to Lagos.