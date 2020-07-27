NB Supports Imo-based Journalists

The Nigerian Breweries Plc recently made some donations comprising food items, sanitiser and non-alcoholic drinks to members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Imo State.

Presenting the items, the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, South-east, Mr. Chukwuemeka Aniukwu, said the items were meant to help cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the journalists who he described as a very important segment in the fight against the virus, but usually neglected by the society.

Aniukwu, also maintained that journalists as a vulnerable group needed to be assisted tremendously having been the fourth estate of realm, hence the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He said Nigerian Breweries was aware of the huge role journalists play in society, adding that no amount of gift would be enough as compensation for their roles. According to him, journalists play a frontline role in the curtailment of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not unaware of your role in society, especially during this period of COVID-19 pandemic. This is our second phase of giving palliatives in Imo, and this time, we want to touch lives directly and we consider journalists as very relevant in this second phase.

Responding, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Steve Uzoechi, commended the company for the gesture, saying “We are happy that you have remembered us today and your palliative donation came at the right time.

“Not quite everybody knows that journalists are doing great job in the country, but we are happy that your company is aware of our role.”