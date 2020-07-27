Max Int’l Donates Masks, Hand Sanitisers to Lagos Govt

Ugo Aliogo

In line with it’s corporate social responsibility, MAX International has donated masks and hand sanitisers to the Lagos State Government to stem the tide of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The donation was received in Lagos by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye.

The donated items were PPE, face masks and hand sanitisers which would be used to combat the coronavirus.

The Max International Secretary, Marie Orgah, said it is important for individuals and businesses to identify and support government during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that government cannot afford to fight the disease alone.

Orgah cautioned those who calm that COVID-19 is not real to be careful, noting that the virus has killed millions of people both locally and internationally.

According to her, the goal is to support the tremendous efforts of the state government, as well as encourage Lagosians to stay protected by washing their hands regularly.

Over the past 3 months, more than 12, 941 cases of COVID-19 has been recorded, over 1,948 patients have been treated in Lagos and the incidence of the disease has 175 deaths.

“Our aim is to deliver our support as quickly as possible in order to achieve the greatest possible impact for those directly at the helm of affairs and front line workers,” Orgah affirmed.

Speaking after receiving the medical supplies, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye expressed gratitude towards the kind gesture extended to the state government by Max International.

Ogboye said government cannot do it alone and promised that the immune supplements, hand sanitisers and face masks donated would be deployed to front line workers to ensure their safety from coronavirus.

He also appreciate the time and money earmarked by the private organisations to procure medical items during the pandemic.

Ogboye, said: “This is quite a laudable gesture from the Max International and it would definitely go a long away in supporting our efforts in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus in Lagos state. Proper sanitation and hand washing with soap remains an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases. Therefore, on behalf of the Lagos state Ministry of Health and the Lagos state government, I want to say thank you to Max International for their support.”

