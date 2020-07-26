What a Lagos Boy!

The seeming absence of accountability and decency in public office is, perhaps, one of the reasons corruption, is now a culture enabled as the only surviving industry in the country.

A few days after the dramatic showing of the Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei and the less than disappointing appearance of the supervising minister, Godswill Akpabio, another Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, practically appeared before a House of Representatives Committee to fool himself.

A man accused of outright corruption and a mutilation of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) budget had the temerity to grandstand, an intended to intimidate Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, with his outlandish claptrap.

What had being Asiwaju Tinubu’s mate got to do with allegation of stealing? How did being a governor at a time Tinubu too was one or being senators at different times explain the staggering allegation against you? What’s the correlation in having lived in Victoria Island, Lagos and providing simple explanations to the grand allegations against you?

This is but another low from a man many ordinarily thought would put up a different showing amid the loads of mess already heaped on the turf by his colleagues. That these are the characters being paraded by President Muhammadu Buhari as his team to deliver the change agenda explains why change might remain inexplicably elusive. Indeed, a Lagos boy!