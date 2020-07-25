Tributes as AbdulRazaq is Buried

By Hammed Shittu

The remains of the elder statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN have been interred at his Idi-Igba family house in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, in accordance with Islamic rites on Saturday.

The Janaazah was attended by a delegation of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, who was accompanied by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello.

A delegation of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila witnessed the arrival, at the Ilorin International Airport, of the remains of the statesman.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied by Hon. Kashim Ibrahim Imam; Hon. James Faleke; and Hon. Babajimi Benson.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi Solihu led a delegation of the state lawmakers which comprised House leader Hon. Olawoyin Magaji.

The Janaazah (prayer) was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu and attended by the Imam Imale Sheikh Abdullah AbdulHameed and other prominent traditional title holders and religious leaders from the Ilorin Emirate.

The burial occurred as more tributes poured in for the first lawyer from the Northern Nigeria and one-time chairman of the Body of Benchers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former military leader Ibrahim Babangida and several governors, serving and former, from across the country and APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have commiserated with the governor and the family of the statesman who died in the early hours of Saturday in his Abuja home at 93.

The governor, meanwhile, has led a delegation of family members and government officials to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to condole with the royal father on the death of the statesman who was until his death the Mutawalli of Ilorin Emirate.

The emir, for his part, extolled the virtues of the elder statesman, whom he described as a national icon, saying he led an exemplary life and praying the Almighty Allah to keep his family on the path of goodness and grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

The emir commiserated with the family and the Ilorin Emirate as a whole.

He prayed Allah to continue to guide and comfort the governor, his siblings, and the matriarch of the family Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq.