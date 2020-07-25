To Hell with That!

A couple in Britain have won the right to name their child Lucifer, a name banned in many countries.

There seems to be some people who value their “rights” more than the norms of society and the reality that their child will suffer for their choice.

There are literally thousands of names that would be a better choice including Dennis, although that is attributed to Dionysus, the Greek god of wine.

Parents shouldn’t put their child through hell just to make a point.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia