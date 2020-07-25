Liverpool Captain Named FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has won the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year award.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years this season, received more than a quarter of the votes.

“As grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own,” he said.

“I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current team-mates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.”

Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also finished in the top five.

Henderson added: “I accept the award on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I’m not in a position to be receiving this honour. These lads have made me a better player – a better leader and a better person.

“If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognise the entire team’s contribution.”