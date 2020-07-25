Leicester Battle Man Utd, Serie A Matches Airs on MultiChoice

DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to a thrilling weekend of European football action, as SuperSport broadcasts live action from the Premier League and Serie A from Friday to Sunday 26.

The weekend action in the Premier League is headlined by the meeting of Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, a key clash in deciding England’s representatives in next season’s UEFA Champions League – as will Chelsea’s clash at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The exciting match will air live at 4pm on DStv SuperSport 4 and GOtv SuperSport Select 2

Fans of African football will keep a keen eye out for the clash of Napoli and Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday. The match which will air at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5, will see Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly come up against exciting Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga.

Koulibaly missed the Neapolitans’ 2-1 win at the Mapei Stadium when the teams met back in December 2019 and this time around, he will be eager to keep his fellow West African quiet as he builds toward a likely exit from the club.

The round on Sunday also features Juventus looking to underline their dominance with a home win over Sampdoria and a potential thriller between Roma and Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico – the teams’ last three meetings across all competitions have produced 17 goals. The match will air live at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5.