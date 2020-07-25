APPOINTMENT Nike Olufade Elected Council Member of National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN)

Mrs. Adenike Olufade has been elected as a Council Member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

She was one of the four elected members inducted into office at a swearing-in ceremony which held at its Annual General Meeting.

The four council members were sworn-in on Thursday, July 16, 2020, following a week-long electronic voting process.

Adenike, a former Executive Director Marketing of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is currently the CEO/Managing Director of Digimage Consult and the Chairman of the Lagos Island chapter of the NIMN.

Adenike, who topped the category with 163 votes, said her goal was to support the NIMN leadership in building an institute that wiould attract the best talent in the marketing profession, enhance the skills of existing members and position the NIMN for the challenges in a post Covid era. Other elected council members include; Bewaji Babatunde, a returning council member with 95 votes, Hope Gbagi with 63 votes and Walter Okafor with 74 votes.