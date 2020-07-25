6 Killed, 5 Others Missing as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Suleja

By Laleye Dipo

Not less than six people have been confirmed killed while five others are declared missing as flood sacks Suleja town of Niger state.

The incident occurred on Saturday following several hours of heavy rainfall in the town and surrounding communities.

It was learnt that many houses, trees and electric poles were pulled down while the major roads were totally submerged halting movement of vehicles.

The areas mostly affected were Rafin,-Sayin and Mandalla where several household goods including mattresses were seen floating in the flood.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the incident describing it as a serious and terrible disaster.

Inga said search and rescue operation for the missing persons had begun adding that those affected will be resettled and taken care of by the government.

The Director General advised people residing along river banks and flood planes to relocate to higher grounds saying that the rains this year will be very heavy.

Inga also asked the people to stop blocking water ways.

In 2018, a similar flood caused by six hours of rainfall caused the death of 15 people with several others displaced while more than 200 houses were submerged.

It was said that property worth millions of naira were also destroyed in that flood.