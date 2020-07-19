Iyalaje Toyin Kolade’s Birthday Devoid of Fanfare

Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Kolade, by all standards, is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. The beautiful woman has her hands in many pies, including oil and gas, furniture, real estate, maritime, hospitality and many others. She commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles.

She is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious.

Last Monday, the Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas celebrated her birthday.

The low-key event was witnessed by a few family, friends and business associates due to the restriction on large gatherings occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Described as brainy, confident and intelligent, many, it was gathered, eulogized her for all her good deeds and abiding principle.

It was also gathered that she was taken by surprise by her children who sang birthday songs for her and presented her with several collection of gigantic birthday cakes.

In the build-up to the ceremony, her pictures had been generously used by many bloggers, with goodwill messages.

To further show her appreciation to God, She gave out food items and cash to the less privileged to mark the occasion. When asked how she felt on the occasion, she said witnessing another year on planet earth is a rare privilege from the Creator which must be appreciated dearly.