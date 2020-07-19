Ganduje as Burden to Edo APC

Whatever informed the choice of the Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, as chairman of the APC campaign committee for the Edo governorship election in September, might have been poorly conceived and would ultimately take its toll on the outcome of the election!

There’s no debating the fact that Ganduje remains a damaged brand until the issues around his dollar bribe video are sufficiently addressed, beyond seeking any injunction to prevent people from asking questions, probing or taking him to court as the current situation is.

Here’s a man, who after four years as governor couldn’t win his re-election in the first ballot and had to resort to violence to return to office with an election mired in serious malpractices, albeit from both parties – APC and PDP.

Well, it remains to be seen, the wisdom behind his choice, but it is beginning to look more like Ganduje might turn out a burden than an asset for his party in Edo, not even with the billboard, situated in a major roundabout, constantly playing his bribe video and sending a reminder to the Edo voters on why the APC cannot be trusted. It’s definitely not a pleasant sight either.