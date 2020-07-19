Cleric Commends Tinubu for Funding Indigent Students

Chibuzor Oluchi in Lagos

General Overseer, Gospel Herald International Churches, Dr. Caleb Ayanwusi yesterday commended the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his commitment to the welfare of indigent children.

Ayanwusi, also Medical Director of Best Samaria Hospitals, said Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of indigent children was demonstrated through the numerous special primary and secondary schools he established in all the 57 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

He made the remarks during the unveiling of the Caleb Ayanwusi Foundation (CAF) at his Isheri residence yesterday, noting that the foundation “is an intervention for the indigent, the less privileged and vulnerable in Lagos and other states with the presence of his church.

Ayanwusi told the small gathering of family members and well-wishers that he was highly challenged and motivated by the efforts of Asiwaju Tinubu who sited three of these schools in Alimosho, Nigeria’s most populated local government with over two million residents.

He noted that the APC leader built the schools in Alimosho taking full responsibility for their running; including paying for all the expenses of the students from feeding to tuitions, health, sporting, school buses and other miscellaneous expenses.

Ayanwusi said: “I got to know that Tinubu established and is funding the schools when a student from one of the schools, Meric Victory Schools, located in Idimu area, Alimosho LGA was referred to his hospital for surgery.

“I was elated that there was someone highly placed there in the society that was genuinely concerned about the poor who were hardly noticed and was determined to lift them.”

He explained as his own little way of appreciating Tinubu’s effort, he collected only N80, 000.00 instead of the N200, 000.00 the student was billed.

According to him, this was what motivated him to launch the foundation for the health, education and welfare of the less privileged though he had long nursed the idea many years ago.

The general overseer urged other wealthy members of the society to emulate Tinubu and give priority to the education, health and wellbeing of the less-privileged in the country.

He stressed that the needs of the less privileged were not much and that they were ready to show gratitude at all times for any good done to them.

The cleric, however, condemned in strong terms the high level of corruption in the country, which according to him, was defying all measures by the government.

He noted that if half of the government’s annual budgets at all levels were spent on what they were budgeted for, the country and the poor could still experience a face-lift, but lamented that the reverse had been the case.

He unveiled the foundation to mark his 60th birthday anniversary. He gave a small token of cash to each family member of his church and rice to members of the community.

The inauguration was attended by Onisheri of Isheri, who is also, Chairman Alimosho Council of Obas (represented by his son, Prince Idris Balogun), Mr Adeyemi Oke, Managing Director, Precious Paint, Lagos, Chief Ayanbayo Ayanwusi from Ogbomoso and Chief Samson Agbabiaka, who also represented Elewu of Ewu-Tuntun, Oba Shakirudeen Adesina.