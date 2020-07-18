Toyota Unveils Bolder, More Stylish, Safer Camry

By Bennett Oghifo

Toyota has unveiled a facelifted Camry that brings a bold new look, the latest in Toyota Safety Sense technology and new dash design for Australia’s favourite family sedan.

The upgraded Camry will arrive in Australia in the first half of next year and offers buyers a stylish and safe four-door sedan with the comfortable and dynamic road manners to make every journey a pleasure, according to a statement by the automaker.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley said over the course of the past 37 years, the Toyota Camry had grown and developed to become Australia’s favourite family sedan that epitomised the core strengths of Toyota vehicles.

“Toyota’s reputation for quality, durability and reliability has long been a hallmark of Camry, which together with its strong and efficient powertrains, advanced safety technology and in recent years, its hybrid drivetrain, has ensured its enduring appeal for Australian customers,” Mr Hanley said.

“This latest facelift delivers a stronger look that further emphasises the car’s stylish aesthetic, along with the sort of safety and convenience technology that is demanded in today’s cars,” he said.

At the front, a bolder, stronger-looking grille and front bumper give the car a more imposing road presence while inside, a redesigned dash offers improvements to both ergonomics and visual appeal.

Toyota will continue to offer a mix of hybrid and petrol engines with Camry Hybrid continuing to drive Toyota’s ever-growing environmentally-conscious carpark.

In the first six months of this year, 4,108 Camry Hybrid sales have accounted for 63 per cent of all Camry sales making it the highest percentage of any model in the Toyota lineup.

The Camry Hybrid will be further improved next month with the current 245V nickel metal hydride battery for the 2.5-litre petrol electric drivetrain to be replaced with a new more efficient 259V lithium-ion battery.