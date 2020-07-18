TikTok Launches World Emoji Day Challenge

Ugo Aliogo

TikTok has launched a challenge to help Nigerians in recognition of the World Emoji Day celebrated on 18 July every year. Everyone has experienced the joy that emojis add to day-to-day text conversations. With this challenge TikTok creators are encouraged to spread the joy by including their favourite emojis in videos as they send unique messages to friends, fans and loved ones from around the world.

The World Emoji Day aims to promote the use of emojis and spread the enjoyment that they bring.

Emojis have redefined how communications are done in the 21st century, allowing users to express their feelings, whether it’s of happiness or sadness in a fun and exciting way.

They have also helped people in Nigeria and all over the world to better understand each other’s personalities, likes and dislikes to enhance engagement in a global village.

The TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said: “Our mission is to always inspire creativity and bring joy and World Emoji Day is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate this commitment as well as keep our global community entertained. Let us join the rest of the world in recognising how much fun emojis have brought into our lives as we participate in the #WorldEmojiDay campaign while encouraging creators to include their favourite emojis to create videos.”

In an engaging way, creators are using emojis to make short engaging videos about key TikTok trends, famous content creators, dance moves, top memes and guessing emojis shared as teasers on the platform.