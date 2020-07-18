Explosive Device Kills Seven Children in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

An improvised explosive device on Saturday killed seven children in Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The victims, according to local sources, were on the farm of one Huseini Maikwai in search of grasses for their domestic animals when the device detonated.

The explosive device, which sources said was planted in the farm by hoodlums, exploded when one of the children hit it with cutlass.

A former Councillor of Yammama ward, Isiyaka Abubakar, who confirmed the tragic incident in a telephone interview with THISDAY, said all the casualties were from the same family.

He explained that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, left four other children with varying degree of injuries.

He said: “11 children of Iliya Mati went to the poultry farm of one Alhaji Huseini Maikwai in search of grasses for their father’s donkeys, cattle and sheep when the device exploded and killed seven of them on the spot.

“The explosive device also injured four other children who were among the 11 that went to the farm. They are seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at Malumfashi General Hospital”.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident, said only five children were killed during the explosion.

He said: “Today being 18/07/2020 at about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of Bomb explotion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.

“The explosion also injured six (6) other children who were sitting under the tree inside the farm. The children were said to be there to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment. Scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations. Investigation is ongoing”.