Brite Benson Expresses Himself with Music Cocktail, set to Drop New Singles

Rebecca Ejifoma

Brite Benson Giwa, with stage name and smashes as Brite Benson, is Nigeria’s creative music artiste whose love for music cocktail stands him out.

Born on January 1, 1990, in Warri Delta State where he hails from, he attended St. Isabel Elementary School and Commands Secondary School at Akwata, Ibadan, Oyo State. He is a graduate of the University of Ibadan with a first-class honors in Computer Sciences.

He dabbled into music to quench his undiluted thirst for soulful rhythms and notes having been in the choir for years as a boy. “I love music and I grew up in the music world”.

Brite Benson enthused: “I grew up in church like a church boy so I join the choir ! In the choir I learnt how to operate music. So I became musically inclined by practicing music in church.”

His uncompromised love for artistes like Obeh Commanders, king Sunny Ade among other Yoruba singers gave him the right vibes he needed to swing on to the stage. “I also listen to South Africa music”.

For the soft music singer, he is an Afropop artiste with a shine of RnB, who has been indirectly inspired by legends including Meriah Makeba, Brenda Fassie, Sunny Ade, Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, and Fela.

Brite Benson, indeed, is musicspired when he listens to his mentors. “These legends make me want to do music. They make me want to do music”.

Now, this mellow singer has featured CDQ in a song tittle “One Way”. He is currently working with Duncan Mighty in his new music loading to hit the music space soon.