Another Truck Crash Blocks Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway was again blocked yesterday at the Kara Bridge-end following an early morning crash of two trucks and a fuel-laden tanker.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Ogun State, Ahmed Umar told THISDAY that the crash, which occurred at about 1.45 AM, was a non-fatal accident unlike what had happened on that bridge in recent time.

One of the trucks fell on its side in a ditch, spilling the goods it carried and the process of removing it and its goods caused major gridlock on both the Lagos-bound and outward lanes for several hours.

Umar said it took combined efforts of the Ogun and Lagos states’ sector commands to get the traffic moving again, while fire figthers took positions to combat any fire that may break out.

Last month, the outbound lane of the Kara Bridge was closed to traffic to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out an integrity test on the bridge after an accident involving some trucks.