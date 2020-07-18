12 NYSC Members to Repeat Service in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Coordinator, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Francisca Olaleye, has disclosed that about 12 corps members out of 1,077corps that passed out in the just concluded passing out in the state were to repeat the service year for various offences.

Olaleye disclosed this in Ilorin during the low-key passing out parade for the outgoing corps members at the state secretariat, Ilorin.

According to her, 10 corps members, who absconded from the national service, would repeat the entire service, in accordance to the NYSC bye laws.

Olaleye also said that another two that committed various offences that violated the NYSC bye laws were to repeat the service ranging from three to six months.

She said that the punitive measures would serve as deterrent to other members.

Olaleye also commended three of the outgoing members, who were awarded with the various categories of NYSC Honours Award.

She said the three corps members distinguished themselves exceptionally while on national service and they were rewarded according to the NYSC Act.

The state coordinator, who extolled the good virtues of the outgoing corps members in the state, charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

She said that, their virtues of discipline, hard work, patriotism and obedience exhibited while on national service, were worthy of special commendation.

Olaleye commended the corps members for the qualitative services rendered to the people of the state

She noted that the corps members were leaving indelible footprints behind in the state, especially in the area of Community Development Service (CDS).

“The various CDS projects, initiated and executed by the outgoing corps members, have gone a very long way to complement the developmental efforts of the state government,” Olalelye added.

The state coordinator urged the outgoing corps members not to relent in their efforts, in exhibiting all the high moral values that helped them to achieve successes while on