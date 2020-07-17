Tecno Mobile Unveils Spark 5

By Ugo Aliogo

TECNO mobile has launched its latest phone, Spark 5. The phone comes in distinct, bursting colours of Ice emerald, Burnt Orange and Holiday Blue. These colours are so uniquely different and stunning that they automatically set the user up as a trendy person.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Public Relations Manager, TECNO mobile global office, Rosemond Palouki, says Spark 5 has a 6.6 inches HD+ Dot in screen with super immersive display. The screen has a 90.2% perfect screen ratio, and is 164.7*76.3*8.75mm in size with 720*1600 HD+ resolutions.

The statement said: “Everything has gone digital now. This is especially so for entrepreneurs. You really do not need to meet with prospective clients or buyers before they can see the service you offer or the wares you sell. With Spark 5, you can dismiss any hurdles you have been facing and get attractive pictures out to anyone. Spark 5 has five cameras that afford you so much more angles to work such that your pictures stand out among a myriad of pictures effortlessly.”