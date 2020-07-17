Super Eagles to Play Two Friendlies in Portugal in September

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), is planning two friendlies for Super Eagles in Portugal during the FIFA window in September.

Speaking during an Instagram interview on NFF account yesterday, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said that the opponents will most likely be from South America and Africa.

“The arrangement is 70% confirmed. We hope to make use of the FIFA windows in both September and October,” stressed the NFF chief.

The Eagles last match was against Lesotho in November 2019. Nigeria won the 2021 AFCON qualifier 4-2 in Maseru.