Student Drags American School to Court, Seeks Refund of Fees

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A student of the American International School, Abuja, Master Echeibu Odoh Oklobia, has filed a suit before Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi of the Abuja High Court to compel the school’s management to refund him the advance school fees he paid before the commencement of the academic session.

The student, who filed the suit through his mother, Mrs. Florence Omadachi Oklobia, averred that his parents paid the sum of N4.5 million on May 25, 2016 for the first semester of the 2016/2017 academic session, which was scheduled to commence on August 15, 2016.

He stated that his parents withdrew him from the school after reviewing his academic performance and demanded the refund of the fees from the school in July 2016.

Counsel to the Claimant, Mr. Micheal Omosegbon, argued that his demand for refund was still within the time provided under the 6th head item covered at page nine of the Elementary School Parent/Student Handbook (2011-2012) prevailing and binding as at the time.

Omosegbon averred that despite the school’s rule that tuition is refundable only for unused semesters, the “claimant has continued to incur cost in order to recover the said sum of N4, 500, 000 only being wrongfully held on to by the defendant in spite of repeated demands made by the claimant, through his parents.”

The claimant demanded an order of court compelling the school to refund the fee and another 10 per cent interest on the judgment sum effective from the date of judgment till the judgment sum is fully amortised. They also want the court to compel the school to pay a sum of N5 million cost of the action.

However following the request for adjournment by the defendant, Justice Osho-Adebiyi fixed hearing for September 23, 2020.