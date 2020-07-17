Shina Peters to Headline Owambe Saturday

By Vanessa Obioha

After last weekend’s stimulating performance from highlife superstar Flavour N’Abania, Sir Shina Peters will serenade viewers of the Africa Magic Owambe show, this Saturday, July 18.

The Afro-juju maestro, who rose to fame in the late 80s, has a catalog of songs that have become a precious part of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Played during naming and wedding ceremonies, housewarming, birthdays, burials and other occasions, his songs provide the vibes that mobilise society, promoting unity and love.

Viewers can expect the veteran musician to bring the best of his art on screen, delighting them with his signature dance moves.

Since Africa Magic launched the Owambe Saturday in May, the show has become a staple in many homes with viewers sharing their experiences on social media.

The show was creatively curated to provide the best entertainment through electrifying performances from top music bands in the country to viewers.

It is the cable network DStv’s way of connecting lovers of Owambe parties to what they cherish even as restrictions on parties through physical distancing continue.

Owambe, borrowed from the Yoruba language, is not just a Yoruba culture alone anymore, it is the best word for describing the Nigerian spirit of celebration that is characterized by pomp and ceremony, extravaganza and paparazzi, luxury, and lavish spending, and lots of food, music, and dance. It is an important part of living and being a Nigerian.

Owambe Saturday is hosted by radio personality Steve Onu aka Yaw and airs every Saturday at 8.30pm on DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2.