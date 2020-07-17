PDP Accuses Osun of Mismanaging $20m Health Grant

Prove your allegations, commissioner tells opposition party

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thursday accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of mismanaging $20 million health grant and challenged the state government to publish details of health care centres that were renovated with the $20 million grant the state won through an initiative called ‘Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result.’

But in a swift reaction, the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr.s Funke Egbemode, challenged the PDP to prove its allegations.

The main opposition party, in a statement by its acting Chairman, Mr. Sunday Akanfe, titled, “Publish Details of Acclaimed 256 Completed Health Centres, Osun PDP Challenges Oyetola,” argued that the state government had mismanaged the fund.

It insisted that most of the health centres across the state were still in shambles despite claim by the government that many of the facilities had been revamped.

The statement read in parts, “Osun PDP is asking the governor to instruct whoever he saddled with the so-called revitalisation of the health centres to publish locations of the health centres as awarded by the state government.

“As a matter of fact, and in this period of COVID-19 pandemic, it would be nice to have 256 units state-of-the -art completed PHCs available for health care needs of Osun populace, as claimed by the state government.

“But such fortunate communities in the 332 wards in Osun State should be spelt out in clear terms for public scrutiny. When was the bidding for the rehabilitation done? Who are the contractors? Can Oyetola publish the beneficiaries of the contract to show he is honest and let the people judge?”

In her reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, challenged the PDP to prove the allegations of mismanagement.

Egbemode said, “They should tell us those health centres that we claimed had been renovated but they observed had not been renovated.

“Currently, we have a five- minute jingle on road where we mentioned the names of all the health centres that had been renovated. They should listen to it because all this while they are not conversant with what government is doing. I am from Ijabe, the health centre in my town has been renovated. Is it the one in Aagba, Eripa, Osogbo? The renovation is an ongoing thing.”