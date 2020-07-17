Nosak Supports Lagos Food Bank

Raheem Akingbolu

Nosak Farm Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group, has donated cartons of Famili Vegetable Oil to support the Lagos State Government’s Food Bank.

Speaking during the donation, the Corporate Communications Manager, Nosak Group, Kenneth Adejumoh, lauded the state government for taking frontline initiatives to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to the people of the State.

Also commenting, the Sales & Marketing Manager, Hakeem Sadiku said: “As a Group, we understand it is a collective responsibility to cater for the less privilege and vulnerable persons in our environment, which has prompted us to support the state government with the donation of our Famili Vegetable Oil as palliatives to ameliorate the effect of COVID-19.”

Receiving the donations, the Acting Commission for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, represented by the Programme Manager/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Dr. Pereira Sheteolu expressed gratitude to the Group for making the donation of Famili vegetable oil to support the state government in providing food for the vulnerable citizens of the state.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Shakirudeen Olayiwole Onasanye and the entire good people of Lagos State, we appreciate Nosak Group for donating the edible oil. This is a demonstration of love and care for the citizens of Lagos State”, he stated.

As a corporate organisation, the Group has used the occasion to reassure the state government of its commitment to provide partnership and support for the state on projects and activities to benefit the citizens.