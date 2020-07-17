Appointment of Nigerian Professor as Vice-chancellor of UK Varsity Excites Buhari

By Omololu Ogunmade

A Nigerian academic, Professor Charles Egbu, was Friday named the Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom to the excitement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president felicitated with the professor, who hails from Anambra State and is the first black person to be appointed to head a ranked university in the UK.

The president’s media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, said the president urged Egbu to continue to proudly keep the flag of Nigeria flying in all his endeavours in the elevated position.

“With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment,” Buhari said.

According to him, the professor, whom he described as a foremost Quantity Surveyor and an author of 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, is a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, who the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

Adesina said the president urged the new VC, expected to assume office in November, to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessors at the university, where he is equally an alumnus.