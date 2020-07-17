Enefiok Udo-Obong Writes for THISDAY Sports

The only Nigerian athlete to win two medals at the Olympic Games, Enefiok Udo-Obong is the latest addition to the THISDAY Sports. Enee as the celebrated Sydney Olympic Games 4x400m relay Gold Medalist is fondly called, will be doing a weekly column starting next Monday on contemporary sports issues. A graduate of Human Anatomy from the University of Calabar and a holder of an Advanced Masters in Sports Administration and Technology from The École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne(EPFL), in Switzerland, added a bronze medal to his Sydney gold in the same event at Athens 2004.

He is a U.S and U.K trained certified personal fitness trainer.