APC Campaign Monitoring Committee Holds Strategic Meeting

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Campaign Monitoring Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) thursday held a strategic meeting ahead of the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the national secretariat of the ruling party, lasted after about 45 minutes.

The meeting had in attendance, the state party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, among others.

Members of the committee, however, hurriedly left the secretariat in convoy, without speaking to journalists who were on ground to have an idea of what the meeting was about.

It was, however, gathered that they left to continue with the meeting elsewhere so that other stakeholders such as the immediate-past National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, would be in attendance.

The meeting was aimed at ensuring that the party succeeds in the forthcoming election in Edo State.

It was equally gathered that the committee was scheduled to meet with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) yesterday evening at an undisclosed venue.

A source told THISDAY that the committee is doing everything within its power to ensure the success of the party in the governorship election.

According to the source, “If you notice, majority of the members of this committee are Oshiomhole men. They actually want to do everything possible to deliver the state not only because of APC but to save the face of the sacked APC national chairman.”