Restore Military Checkpoints on Okene–Lokoja, Pleads Kogi NUJ

By Ibrahim Oyewale

Following the gruesome murder of an army officer and two naval officers on Okene Lokoja highway in quick succession, the Kogi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restore military checkpoints on Okene- lokoja-Abuja road to check the activities of blood thirsty criminals on the road.

According to a statement signed by the Council Chairman, Adeiza Momohjimoh and Secretary, Ademu Seidu, the road had become a safe haven for criminals who had left tales of woes on the families of their victims.

The statement stressed that the Osara-Irepeni axis of the road has become notorious for the activities of the blood thirsty criminals. An army captain GSM Abubakar driving in company of his wife was last Sunday shot dead and his wife and mother kidnapped while two naval officers whose names could not be ascertained were reportedly shot dead yesterday within the same axis.

The Council pointed out that the criminals no doubt had taken the advantage of the withdrawal of the military from the road to unleash mayhem on innocent road users with deaths on its trail.

“There is the need for the police to up their game by patrolling the road instead of creating roadblocks and preoccupying themselves with checking of vehicle particulars.

“The criminals take advantage of these lapses by striking in between police road blocks,” the Council added.

The Union also urged the state government to respond to the new wave of criminality across the state.

NUJ noted that criminals must not be allowed to rubbish the achievement made by the current government in stemming the tide of insecurity and criminality in the state.

It stated that the fight should be taken to the criminals’ den in their various hideouts instead of waiting for them to strike before taking actions.