Firm Launches E-Library

uLesson Education Limited, has expanded the content library on its uLesson app to include lessons for Junior Secondary School students.

The uLesson app launched in March 2020, with a Senior Secondary School library, covering several subjects.

The app has now extended its offerings to feature junior secondary school contents.

Speaking on the development, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Sim Shagaya, stated that the initiative followed the need to help students maximise academic potentials.

He said, “The digital age is quickly shaping the education landscape and the way students learn. It is our goal at to leverage this digital transformation to provide learning tools that will help students learn in a simpler and more effective manner.”

“The Junior School library has been richly designed in scope, interactivity, and effectiveness in line with the West African Secondary School curriculum. We have taken steps to provide best-in-class lessons delivered by expert tutors to ensure that learners get only the best learning experience.”

Vice President, Learner Experience and Growth, uLesson Education, Manji Cheto added that the new library addresses a deep customer need.

She said, “We pride ourselves as a company that listens to and anticipates customer needs, and then acts quickly to respond to these concerns. The release of our junior secondary library is a great example of this. Customers made it overwhelmingly clear that this is what they wanted from us and so, we are proud to deliver this in the timeframe that we have.”